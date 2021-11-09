Advertisement

LIVE UPDATES: [Anambra Poll] INEC Holds Supplementary Election In Ihiala LGA

Updated November 9, 2021
Heavy security presence at the Ihiala Local Government Secretariat on Tuesday, November 9, ahead of the supplementary election. Photos: Sodiq Adelakun/ Channels TV

 

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced the deployment of election materials and Ad-hoc staff from the Ihiala Local Government Secretariat in Anambra State, to the various polling units where a supplementary election is expected to hold today.

The decision to have the supplementary election in the local government followed the suspension of collation of results in the governorship election as announced on Monday by the State Collation/Returning Officer.

While results were collated from 20 out of 21 local government areas, the process was suspended as election could not hold in Ihiala LGA due to violence.

“Given the foregoing, it becomes imperative to bring Ihiala Local Government Area at par with the other 20 local government areas in this election before we can make a valid declaration in this election or take any further action based on the extant laws,” INEC’s Chief Returning Officer for the election, Professor Florence Obi, said.

Results were announced for all other LGAs with the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, Charles Soludo, winning in 18 of the 20 LGAs.

Here’s a breakdown of the results announced so far before collation was suspended:

S/NLGAAPCAPGAPDPYPPREMARK
1AGUATA4,7739,1363,7981,070APGA
2ANAMBRA EAST2,0349,7461,380559APGA
3ANAMBRA WEST1,2331,9181,401357APGA
4ANAOCHA2,0856,9115,108868APGA
5AWKA NORTH7551,908840381APGA
6AWKA SOUTH2,59512,8915,498919APGA
7AYAMELUM2,4093,4242,804407APGA
8DUNUKOFIA1,9914,1241,6801,360APGA
9EKWUSIGO1,2372,5701,857727APGA
10IDEMILI NORTH2,2915,3582,312902APGA
11IDEMILI SOUTH1,0392,3122,016752APGA
12IHIALA
13NJIKOKA3,2168,8033,409924APGA
14NNEWI NORTH1,2783,3691,5116,485YPP
15NNEWI SOUTH1,3073,2432,2261,327APGA
16OGBARU1,1783,0513,445484PDP
17ONITSHA NORTH3,9095,5873,781682APGA
18ONITSHA SOUTH2,0504,2812,253271APGA
19ORUMBA NORTH2,6724,7871,847655APGA
20ORUMBA SOUTH2,0604,3941,672887APGA
21OYI2,8306,1332,484900APGA
TOTAL42,942103,94651,32220,917
Total Valid Votes229,521
Total Rejected Votes7,841
Total Votes Cast237,362

 

Ihiala has the 7th highest voting population in Anambra with 148,407 registered voters.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, had announced on Monday that the supplementary election will hold from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm today.

The election is, however, yet to commence as materials and personnel are still being deployed.

 

Follow our live reporting below.

14:27 pm: Gubernatorial candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Akachukwu Nwankpo votes at Umudiapani Polling Unit 004, Okija 1.

12:50 pm: Accreditation and voting have commenced.

10: 17 am: Deployment of Ad-hoc Staff and materials by INEC from the local government to polling units commences amid heavy security presence.

 



