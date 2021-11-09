LIVE UPDATES: [Anambra Poll] INEC Holds Supplementary Election In Ihiala LGA

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced the deployment of election materials and Ad-hoc staff from the Ihiala Local Government Secretariat in Anambra State, to the various polling units where a supplementary election is expected to hold today.

The decision to have the supplementary election in the local government followed the suspension of collation of results in the governorship election as announced on Monday by the State Collation/Returning Officer.

While results were collated from 20 out of 21 local government areas, the process was suspended as election could not hold in Ihiala LGA due to violence.

“Given the foregoing, it becomes imperative to bring Ihiala Local Government Area at par with the other 20 local government areas in this election before we can make a valid declaration in this election or take any further action based on the extant laws,” INEC’s Chief Returning Officer for the election, Professor Florence Obi, said.

Results were announced for all other LGAs with the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, Charles Soludo, winning in 18 of the 20 LGAs.

Here’s a breakdown of the results announced so far before collation was suspended:

S/N LGA APC APGA PDP YPP REMARK 1 AGUATA 4,773 9,136 3,798 1,070 APGA 2 ANAMBRA EAST 2,034 9,746 1,380 559 APGA 3 ANAMBRA WEST 1,233 1,918 1,401 357 APGA 4 ANAOCHA 2,085 6,911 5,108 868 APGA 5 AWKA NORTH 755 1,908 840 381 APGA 6 AWKA SOUTH 2,595 12,891 5,498 919 APGA 7 AYAMELUM 2,409 3,424 2,804 407 APGA 8 DUNUKOFIA 1,991 4,124 1,680 1,360 APGA 9 EKWUSIGO 1,237 2,570 1,857 727 APGA 10 IDEMILI NORTH 2,291 5,358 2,312 902 APGA 11 IDEMILI SOUTH 1,039 2,312 2,016 752 APGA 12 IHIALA – – – – – 13 NJIKOKA 3,216 8,803 3,409 924 APGA 14 NNEWI NORTH 1,278 3,369 1,511 6,485 YPP 15 NNEWI SOUTH 1,307 3,243 2,226 1,327 APGA 16 OGBARU 1,178 3,051 3,445 484 PDP 17 ONITSHA NORTH 3,909 5,587 3,781 682 APGA 18 ONITSHA SOUTH 2,050 4,281 2,253 271 APGA 19 ORUMBA NORTH 2,672 4,787 1,847 655 APGA 20 ORUMBA SOUTH 2,060 4,394 1,672 887 APGA 21 OYI 2,830 6,133 2,484 900 APGA TOTAL – 42,942 103,946 51,322 20,917 – Total Valid Votes 229,521 Total Rejected Votes 7,841 Total Votes Cast 237,362

Ihiala has the 7th highest voting population in Anambra with 148,407 registered voters.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, had announced on Monday that the supplementary election will hold from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm today.

The election is, however, yet to commence as materials and personnel are still being deployed.

Follow our live reporting below.

14:27 pm: Gubernatorial candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Akachukwu Nwankpo votes at Umudiapani Polling Unit 004, Okija 1.

12:50 pm: Accreditation and voting have commenced.

10: 17 am: Deployment of Ad-hoc Staff and materials by INEC from the local government to polling units commences amid heavy security presence.