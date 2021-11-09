[PHOTOS] Anambra Supplementary Election: INEC Deploy Personnel, Election Materials

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has deployed personnel and materials ahead of the supplementary election set to hold in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Channels Television crew at the Headquarters of Ihiala Local Government on Tuesday morning witnessed a presence of heavy security as the deployment commenced by 10:00 a.m.

The materials for the exercise were loaded in vehicles as well as the INEC personnel who were accompanied by armed security operatives as they left for the polling center.

The supplementary election is scheduled to hold from 10:00am to 4:00 pm.

The decision to have the supplementary election in the local government followed the suspension of collation of results in the governorship election as announced on Monday by the State Collation/Returning Officer.

Ihiala has the 7th highest voting population in Anambra with 148,407 registered voters.

See below, photos from Ihiala Local Government Headquarters…