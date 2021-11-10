Anambra Election: I Knew Soludo Would One Day Be Governor, Says Ngige

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, has congratulated Professor Charles Soludo of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) on his victory in the Anambra State governorship election.

Ngige, in a goodwill message on Wednesday, said the victory of the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in the poll was well deserved.

“Ndi-Anambra have spoken with this resounding victory,” he said. “Having contested in 2010 with Soludo, who was then the PDP candidate and myself in CAN – an election in which I was ‘awarded’ the second position even though I won outright and Soludo third, I knew that with his tenacity of purpose and drive, he would one day make it to the seat of the Governor of Anambra State.

“It is a case in patience and endurance, an aspiration nurtured to serve the people with all his strength, I seriously believe. Ndi-Anambra I know, will hence, entertain no excuses.

“Much has been given, hence the expectation is very high. Knowing Soludo as I do, however, I have no doubt that our people have made an excellent choice by voting him.”

The minister also congratulated the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for conducting a free, fair, and credible election, even with the initial hiccups posed by the malfunctioning of the Biometric Voters’ Accreditation (BVAS) system in some places.

Ndi-Igbo’s Enemy?

According to him, an opportunity has been offered to INEC to brace up to the challenges posed by the Anambra election, especially with the debut of the BVAS technology for more credible, free, and fair elections in the future.

“At this auspicious juncture, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari deserves a glowing national tribute,” said Ngige. “I put on record, that Mr President had on three different occasions, assured through me, that the Anambra governorship election would be free and fair.

“The last of such occasion being on October 14, 2021, when I conveyed the fear and the consternation of the religious leaders, elder statesmen, and traditional rulers of Anambra State, more especially that of his friend, the Archbishop of the Onitsha Metropolitan Province, His Grace, Dr. Valerian Okeke to him in his office.

“Not only did the President ensure a level playing field for all the political parties, he directed all the security agencies to deploy into Anambra to protect and secure voters and electoral workers. A promise kept!”

Ngige added, “Worthy of commendation in this direction, is the professionalism exhibited by the security agencies – the army, police, DSS and the civil defence during the exercise, in compliance with the wish of the President for the good people of Anambra State.

“The election has come and gone, and it is very free, fair, and credible. Mr President has indeed lived true to his assurances to Ndi-Anambra and by this very fact, demonstrated once again that he is no enemy to Ndi-Igbo. What a better value to democracy, than a legacy of credible elections, in which the will of the people reigns supreme. May we, therefore, hail this true democrat!”