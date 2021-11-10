Anambra Election: Ubah Congratulates Soludo, Asks Contestants To Move On

The candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), Ifeanyi Ubah, has congratulated the Governor-elect of Anambra State, Charles Soludo.

Ubah, who represents Anambra South senatorial district, commended Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for his victory in the just-concluded governorship election in the state.

In a statement on Wednesday, the lawmaker stated that he has no plan to challenge the election results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

As a result, he asked other contestants in the governorship race to move on and follow suit in the path of honour not to contest the results in court.

According to Ubah, the journey so far has not been that of roses, but one full of trials, triumphs, ups and downs.

He added that in the face of intimidating challenges and complexities, YPP displayed indomitable courage as the party came fourth in the poll.

The YPP candidate stated that the outcome of the election was not what the party wanted and worked so hard for.

He said while some people have expressed mixed feelings and reactions about the purported anomalies witnessed across numerous polling units, the collective interest of the state must be the paramount focus.

Read the full statement by Senator Ubah below: