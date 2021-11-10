Anambra Polls: Ortom Congratulates Soludo On Guber Victory

Governor Samuel Ortom, on behalf of the government and people of Benue State, has congratulated Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) on his victory at the November 6, 2021, Anambra State governorship election.

Ortom’s felicitation was contained in a statement on Wednesday by Benue’s Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur.

He described Prof. Soludo’s victory as a true reflection of the wishes of the people of Anambra and not the machinations of some individuals or groups outside the state.

Read Also: ‘Let’s Take Anambra To The Moon’: Soludo Hands Olive Branch To Other Contestants

Governor Ortom commended the dogged determination of the Anambra people – from the beginning of the campaign till the declaration of results – to overcome “intimidation, coercive threats of force and uphold their wishes and express their franchise by freely electing their choice”.

He also commended security agencies deployed in the state for maintaining law and order, before, during, and after the conduct of the polls with no known cases of violence.

The governor equally congratulated the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and said they also deserve commendation for the credible conduct of the polls “without yielding to external pressure to frustrate the will of the people of Anambra State”.

He said the outcome of the election in Anambra is a pointer that democracy will flourish when all agencies and participants play according to the dictates of the process guiding the democratic principles.

Governor Ortom prayed that God will guide the Anambra State governor-elect to enable him to serve the people faithfully and to actualize his vision for the State.