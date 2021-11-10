Buhari Congratulates Soludo, Urges Him To Tackle Challenges In Anambra, South East

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, as he emerged winner in the gubernatorial election in Anambra State, saying that he looks forward to working with him.

The President also called on the governor-elect, who is a member of the Presidential Economic Advisory Committee, to rally other stakeholders to tackle the enormous challenges confronting the state and the Southeast in general.

He said this in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

“President Buhari enjoins Prof. Soludo, member of the Presidential Economic Advisory Committee, to rally other stakeholders to tackle the enormous challenges confronting the State and the Southeast in general.

“The President looks forward to working with the incoming governor for the peace, security and development of not only Anambra State, but the entire country,” the statement read in part.

President Buhari also praised the security agencies for their determination in ensuring that the election went on as smoothly as possible, as well as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the successful conclusion of the exercise despite the initial challenges encountered.

The 61-year-old former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, swept to victory after he secured 112,229 votes from 19 of the 21 LGAs – twice more than his closest rival – PDP’s Valentine Ozigbo.

Ozigbo had 53,807 votes while the other two frontline contenders – Andy Uba and Ifeanyi Ubah scored 43,285 and 21,261 votes respectively.

Announcing the result of the keenly contested election in the wee hours of Wednesday, INEC’s Chief Returning Officer for the poll, Professor Florence Obi, said: “that Charles Chukwuma Soludo of APGA, having satisfied the requirements of the law is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected”.