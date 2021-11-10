‘Let’s Take Anambra To The Moon’: Soludo Hands Olive Branch To Other Contestants

The Governor-elect of Anambra State, Charles Soludo, has extended a hand of fellowship to the other contestants in the race, asking them to come together to keep the “spirit of Anambra alive and strong” and collectively “take our homeland to the moon”.

Professor Soludo said this while delivering his acceptance speech at his country home in Isuofia community, Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State in the early hours of Wednesday.

He said the outcome of the election reflected the true will and wishes of the people and therefore, thanked everyone for their massive support, promising not to disappoint, but to work in collaboration with relevant stakeholders to take the state to the greatest height.

There was jubilation in the living room of the governor-elect, moments after he was announced the winner as himself, friends, family, had been waiting with bated breath for the result of the keenly contested election.

Soludo, 61 and former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, swept to victory after he secured 112,229 votes from 19 of the 21 LGAs – twice more than his closest rival – PDP’s Valentine Ozigbo.

Ozigbo had 53,807 votes while the other two frontline contenders – Andy Uba and Ifeanyi Ubah scored 43,285 and 21,261 votes respectively.