Advertisement

PHOTOS: Security Beefed Up Ahead Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial

Channels Television  
Updated November 10, 2021
Nnamdi Kanu was extradited to Nigeria a few months ago.

 

There is a heavy security presence at the Federal High Court in Abuja ahead of the trial of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

The trial judge, Justice Binta Nyako, would hear the application challenging the jurisdiction of the court and the competency of the charge against him during the hearing on Wednesday.

Security operatives at the Federal High Court in Abuja ahead of Nnamdi Kanu’s trial on Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

 

The Federal Government had on October 18, filed a seven-count amended charge, bordering on treasonable felony and Kanu’s alleged involvement in acts of terrorism.

 



More on Local

House Passes Bill To Raise Teachers’ Retirement Age, Service Years

COP26: Nigeria To Consider Investing In Nuclear Energy, Says Buhari

Customs Receives 16 Operational Vehicles To Boost Fight Against Smuggling

Buhari Arrives In Paris For Peace Forum

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV