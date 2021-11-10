PHOTOS: Security Beefed Up Ahead Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial

There is a heavy security presence at the Federal High Court in Abuja ahead of the trial of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

The trial judge, Justice Binta Nyako, would hear the application challenging the jurisdiction of the court and the competency of the charge against him during the hearing on Wednesday.

The Federal Government had on October 18, filed a seven-count amended charge, bordering on treasonable felony and Kanu’s alleged involvement in acts of terrorism.