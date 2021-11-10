Advertisement

Three Killed In Algeria Building Collapse

Channels Television  
Updated November 10, 2021
File photo of an Algerian flag.

 

Three people were killed and two children injured in a building collapse in Algeria following heavy rainfall, rescue services said Wednesday.

The building collapsed in the Algiers suburb of Bologhine on Tuesday, following a landslide caused by torrential rain that hit the capital and several other Algerian cities.

Three bodies, two men and a woman, were recovered from the rubble, civil protection services said in a statement, adding that two children were found injured.

In March, flooding due to torrential rains in the northwest of the country resulted in six deaths, five of them children.

In May, seven people were killed in various provinces during flooding after heavy downpours.

AFP



More on Africa

Over A Dozen Local UN Staff Held In Ethiopia

Sudan Court Orders End To Internet Cut But Services Still Offline

France Hands Back 26 Treasures Looted From Benin Republic

At Least 26 Children Die In Niger School Fire

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV