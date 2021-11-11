Anambra Election: Ikpeazu Congratulates Soludo, Commends Ozigbo

The Governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu has sent a message of congratulations to the governor-elect of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Soludo on his victory at the just concluded governorship election in the State.

Governor Ikpeazu in a statement by his spokesperson, Onyebuchi Ememanka, noted that with the pedigree of Professor Soludo, the governor-elect has all it takes to provide effective and strong leadership to the people of Anambra State and urged him to give his best in this service.

The governor was particularly impressed with the magnanimous approach by the governor-elect, especially to his opponents at the last election, and urged them to work together for the good of the people of Anambra State.

Read Also: ‘Let’s Take Anambra To The Moon’: Soludo Hands Olive Branch To Other Contestants

Governor Ikpeazu, who is the Deputy Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum and Chairman of the PDP National Campaign Council for the Anambra State elections also commended the maturity and tenacity of the PDP candidate in the election, Mr. Valentine Ozigbo, describing him as a cerebral young man whose conduct and performance in the election are exemplary.

Ikpeazu assured Ozigbo that in the nearest future, the seeds he has planted in the hearts of the people of Anambra State will “bear big fruits”.

The governor was of the firm belief that the place of Mr Ozigbo in the future leadership of Anambra State is assured and is only a matter of time.

Governor Ikpeazu said that he is proud to have led the campaign of the PDP in the last election and is even more proud of the performance of the party and their candidate in the election.

He commended all members of the PDP in the state for their cooperation, especially former Governor Peter Obi, the Chair of the State Campaign Council, Senator Uche Ekwunife, and all who worked tirelessly in the campaigns.

Ikpeazu was particularly grateful to the Deputy Chairman of the PDP National Campaign Council, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State for his wholehearted support as well as other PDP Governors.

The Abia governor also thanked INEC and the various security agencies for the great work they did and charged them to build on the Anambra election and seek ways of consistently improving the quality of our elections across the country.