N11.79b Scam: Court Orders Banks To Provide Ajetunmobi Couple Account Statements

A Lagos High Court in Ikoyi has ordered all commercial banks to furnish it with the comprehensive statements of the account of Imagine Global Holding Company Limited, Imagine Global Solutions Limited and a couple, Bamise and Elizabeth Ajetunmobi within seven days.

Justice Oyekan-Abdullahi made the order sequel to a motion filed and argued by the plaintiffs’ counsel, Adetunji Adedoyin-Adeniyi of AAA Chambers.

The two firms and the Ajetunmobi couple have been associated with an N11,795,090,000 investment scam, by aggrieved Nigerian investors.

According to the plaintiffs’ motion, the N11.795b is the outstanding investments and return on investments accruing to them from the defendants.

Adeniji, in urging the court to grant the application, argued that the reports the banks had already provided were faulty and could not be relied on.

He prayed for an order compelling the banks to furnish the court and serve the claimants’ counsel and Central Bank of Nigeria {CBN} not later than seven days from the date of receipt of the order of the court.

The items the banks are to provide include comprehensive statements of account of the 1st – 4th defendants from the 1st of January, 2020 till date and all the statements of account linked with BVN: 22168443525 {3rd Defendant} and BVN:22141952749 {4th Defendant}.

They are also to provide the ‘Know Your Customer’ {KYC} duly completed forms of all the accounts in the name of the 1st – 4th defendants from the 1st of January, 2020 and all the approval and detailed information of all the foreign transactions coupled with the Telex/swift copies of all FX related transfer made by the 1st – 4th Defendants.

Others include the names, phone numbers and all the referees provided by the 1st – 4th defendants at the point of opening the accounts and all the accounts linked with BVN: 22168443525 {3rd Defendant} and BVN:22141952749 {4th Defendant}.