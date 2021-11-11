Nigerians Can Look After Themselves When Infrastructure Is In Place – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that Nigerians can look after themselves when infrastructure is in place.

He stated this on Thursday while meeting with the President of Islamic Development Bank (IDB), Dr Mohammed Al-Jasser at the sidelines of the Paris Peace Forum, explaining why the administration was committed to an infrastructure renaissance for Nigeria.

READ ALSO: Odili Siege: AGF Malami Denies Consulting With Arrested Suspect

“When infrastructure is in place, our people can look after themselves,” the President was quoted as saying via a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

“Considering the vastness of our country, we need roads, rail, power, airports, housing, and that is what we have engaged ourselves with in the past six years. And our people are seeing the new developments. Relative to the resources available to us, we have not done badly.”

Buhari also noted that his administration is working very hard on infrastructure because there can’t be sustainable development without it.

According to the President, crude oil which Nigeria depends so much on has lost a lot of energy.

“It is coming back gradually, and we are breathing a bit more with some confidence. But we expect greater cooperation from you,” Buhari added while thanking the IDB for its help so far.

In his remarks, Dr Al-Jasser said he had been glad to see the level of collaboration between Nigeria and the IDB since he assumed duties three months ago.

“I am impressed by your policies on infrastructure, which will give opportunities to youths, and encourage the private sector. Nigeria is a pivotal country to us, and it deserves all the help it can get,” he told President Buhari.

The IDB boss said the main role of the bank was to promote development among its stakeholders and will continue to lend a helping hand to Nigeria.