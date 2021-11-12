‘We Can’t Afford To Lose’: Eagles Ready To Dim Lone Stars In WCQ

Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa, says the team will be aiming for three points when they battle the Lone Stars of Liberia in a 2022 World Cup qualifier this weekend.

The former Leicester City forward believes the three-time African champions are equal to the task when they file out against their fellow West Africans in Tangier, Morocco as the race for Qatar reaches its crucial stages.

“We know the importance of the game. We can’t afford to lose. We have to go for the three points,” the 29-year-old former Kano Pillars star told NFF TV during a pre-match conference on Thursday.

“At the end of the game on Saturday, we hope to celebrate another important win.”

Eagles Won’t Underrate Opponent

Having slipped to a shocking home defeat to the Central Africa Republic in October, Musa says the 1994 African champions won’t look down on Peter Butler’s men despite being 116 places ahead of George Weah’s countrymen.

With victory in Morocco set to take Nigeria a step closer to the play-off, the skipper has predicted a difficult match.

“We don’t have to underrate anybody now that football has changed, you can’t say because it is Liberia,” he said in the pre-match presser.

“They have wonderful players. We know that the game is going to be tough but the best will win.”

Nigeria are on nine points after four matches and could have sealed a place in the final round of qualifiers with a win against Central Africa Republic in Lagos. They now have to defeat Liberia in Morocco and avoid defeat against second-placed Cape Verde – on seven points – at home in Lagos next week to reach the play-off.