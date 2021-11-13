Four Dead As Gunmen Invade Funeral In Benue

Gunmen attacked mourners at a funeral ceremony in Imande Abur village, Mbategh council ward of Benue State on Saturday, the police said.

According to a statement signed by police spokesperson Anene Sewuese Catherine, five persons sustained gunshot injuries during the attack and were rushed to the hospital, but four lost their lives while receiving treatment.

“On the 13th November 2021 at about 0300hrs information was received that a group of gunmen numbering three (3) and identified by eyewitnesses to be known persons within Sankara area invaded Imande Abur village, Mbategh council ward and shot sporadically at mourners who were assembled at a funeral ceremony,” the statement said.

“Police teams within the area swiftly moved to the area but suspects took to their heels on sighting the police.

“Five persons sustained gunshot injuries and were rushed to hospital for treatment but unfortunately four of them lost their lives while receiving treatment.

“The Command commiserate with families of the victims and assure them that justice will definitely be served as detectives are already on the trail of identified suspects.”