‘It Is Very Unfortunate,’ Senate President Lawan Reacts To Death Of Vanguard Reporter

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, says he is shocked and saddened by the news of the death of a National Assembly correspondent, Tordue Salem of Vanguard newspapers.

The body of Salem was found by the Police on Thursday, November 11, a month after he went missing.

Lawan in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Ola Awoniyi on Friday said, “It is shocking to hear that the journalist had all the while been killed by a hit and run driver in an accident.

“This is a very unfortunate and heart-rending development.”

READ ALSO: Police Arrest Suspected Hit-And-Run Driver Over Death Of Vanguard Journalist

Lawan said the concern of the National Assembly, when the Senate and the House of Representatives passed separate motions over the disappearance of Salem, was that he was quickly found and reunited hale and hearty with his family and colleagues but unfortunately, he was found dead.

The Senate President sent his condolences to the family of Salem, the management of Vanguard Newspapers, the National Assembly Press Corps, and the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) over the loss.

He also prayed to God to comfort all the loved ones of the departed Salem and grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.