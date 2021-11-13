Reps Minority Caucus Mourns Slain Vanguard Reporter, Demands Further Investigation

The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives has mourned Tordue Salem, the Vanguard Newspaper correspondent attached to the House of Representatives.

The body of Salem was found by the Police on Thursday, November 11, a month after he went missing.

The lawmakers in a statement signed on Saturday by the Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu, described the news of Salem’s death as shocking and devastating, demanding a further investigation by the police.

“The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives receives with shock and utter devastation, the news of the death of the Vanguard Newspaper correspondent attached to the House of Representatives, Mr. Tordue Salem.

“The news of the reported discovery of the remains of the journalist on Thursday, a month after he went missing, is horrifying and yet another sad commentary on worsening insecurity in our country,” the statement read in part.

The minority caucus said it notes the report by the police that the journalist was knocked down by a hit and run driver, around Mabushi area in Abuja and demands a further investigation by the police to unravel more mysteries concerning Salem’s disappearance and eventual death.

“As representatives of the people, we demand that the Police must not foreclose investigations, particularly given conflicting official security reports trailing Mr. Salem’s sudden disappearance and death.

“Our caucus is still trying to come to terms with the conflicting reports as well as how it took a month before a body of a motor accident victim is discovered in a very busy area like Mabushi or any part of the Abuja municipal for that matter,” the statement added.­­­­

The lawmakers lamented that “it is indeed saddening that our nation will, in this manner, lose such a young, energetic, highly resourceful and experienced journalist, like Mr. Salem, who used his investigative journalism skill towards entrenching democracy and good governance in our country.

“His death is a huge blow to the media and journalism practice in Nigeria.”

The Minority caucus urged the police to leave no stone unturned in addressing all conflicting issues related to the disappearance and death of the journalist.

They also commiserated with the Salem family, particularly, Mrs. Salem, the Vanguard newspapers, the House of Representatives Press Corps, and the entire media industry for the loss.