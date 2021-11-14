Borno Attack: Buhari Mourns Slain General, Three Other Soldiers

President Muhammadu Buhari has mourned the senior officer and three other soldiers that were killed in a fierce encounter with ISWAP terrorists in Borno.

The Nigerian Army had on Saturday announced the death of Brigadier General Dzarma Zirkusu, the Commander of the 28 Task Force Brigade and three soldiers in a fierce encounter with the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists in Askira Uba Local Government Area of the state.

Barely 24 hours after the incident, President Buhari hailed the gallantry of the victims, saying they paid the supreme price in the insurgency war.

In a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President expressed shock over the incident.

He said the loss has left the nation and the Nigerian Army in a sad state, especially as the nation battles terrorism in the North-East region.

“President Muhammadu Buhari says he is extremely saddened to hear about the demise of Brigadier General Dzarma Zirkusu and three soldiers who paid the supreme sacrifice in a very rare display of gallantry as they tried to help their compatriots in the war against terrorists,” the statement read.

“Nigeria has lost brave soldiers. I salute their courage. May their souls rest in peace. General Zirkusu leaves us sad and devastated. The soldier in him will remain immortal.”

The President also commiserated with the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Faruk Yahaya and the Nigerian Army on the unfortunate incident.

He asked the Army chief to accept his heartfelt condolences and that of the nation, and convey same to the members of the families of those martyred.

“I pray to the Almighty to give you and the bereaved families the strength and courage to bear this irreparable loss,” the President added.