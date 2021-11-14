Kogi Gov Asks Police To Launch Full-Scale Investigation Into Death Of Journalist Tordue Salem

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has asked the police to launch a full-scale investigation into the death of Vanguard Reporter, Henry Tordue Salem.

The journalist who had been missing since October 13 was found dead at a morgue in Wuse General Hospital on November 12.

In a statement issued on Saturday by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed, Governor Bello commiserated with the family of the late journalist, the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) and the House of Representatives Press Corps over the loss.

The Kogi governor expressed sadness over the unfortunate death of the journalist, saying the circumstances surrounding his death were questionable.

According to Bello, Nigerian journalists deserve adequate protection in view of the important role they play in informing the public as well as holding the government accountable to the people.

While asking security agencies to intensify efforts in providing adequate security for citizens of the country, he prayed for God to grant the deceased eternal rest and fortitude for the family and the NUJ family to bear the loss.