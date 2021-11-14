Matawalle’s Faction Holds Congress Across 147 Wards In Zamfara

The Zamfara State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has elected officers that would steer the ship of the party in the state at the ward level for the next four years

APC which has the Governor of the State, Bello Matawalle as leader of the party conducted its congress across all the 147 wards in the state.

The National Headquarters of the party’s Committee Registration, Revalidation and Congress led by Ibrahim Masari said any member of the party who does not register under its committee and did not participate in the congress under the supervision of the Committee should not consider itself as a member of the ruling All Progressive Party APC in Zamfara

He said that the APC is committed to free, fair and credible Ward Congress which will also determine how successful that of the local government and state chapter will be conducted.

A chieftain of the party in Zamfara State, Abdullahi Shinkafi also rejected any other congress by another faction of the party in the state.

He said a faction of Senator Marafa in the state is no longer in existence and noted that, if the other factions hold a similar congress in the state, there is no cause for alarm for governor Matawalle’s faction of the party.

Channels Television monitored the Congress in Some wards in Tatala Mafara, Kaura Namoda, Tsafe and Gusau local government areas

The Congresses were conducted in a peaceful manner and the majority of the party officials were elected through Consensus by all aspirants and was accepted by all members of the party through raising up their hands.