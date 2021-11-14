Nigerians Are Highly Competitive Abroad Due To Good Education At Home – Weekly Quote

Nigeria was a major topic of interest in the passing week, even as the gubernatorial election was held in Anambra State.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s attendance at the Paris Peace Forum also added to keep the nation in the news, as key issues which affect the country as a whole were discussed.

Most deliberations around Nigeria within the passing week have dwelt on polity, the protection of democracy, and the growth of the nation.

Here are the top quotes that give us a sense of what transpired within the passing week and give us a heads up for what to anticipate in the coming days:

1. “Nigerians are all over the place, very competitive. And the competitiveness starts from home, where they have acquired good education, gone into businesses, and then take all that abroad.”

President Muhammadu Buhari says Nigerians all over the world are very competitive, noting that they acquired the trait from home where the citizens have been properly educated and immersed in business rudiments.

2. “We as governors, I don’t think anybody is afraid of direct primaries. No governor, not APC, PDP, or APGA – At least these are the parties that we have today,” Governor Bello said.

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello says governors are not afraid of direct primaries, amid speculations that some governors have determined the political fate of federal lawmakers from their states.

3. “When infrastructure is in place, our people can look after themselves.”

President Buhari says Nigerians can look after themselves when infrastructure is in place.

4. “I’m here to tell Nigerians that I’m taking this to the international tribunal. It is clear that the Nigerian courts are compromised.”

Bruce Fein, a lawyer to leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, laments after he was ‘locked out’ as Kanu’s trial resumed at the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.

5. “If I know that my return will depend on some few men, I may care about you. But if I know that my return will depend on my accountability and representation to the people, I will do the right thing.”

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, explains why he pushed for direct primaries as the only method through which political parties should elect candidates to stand for elections.

6. “The outcome of this gubernatorial election presents hope and a new beginning for our dear state.”

Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, describes the governorship election as one that presents hope and a new beginning for the South-Eastern state.

7. “Let’s take Anambra to the moon.”

The Governor-elect of Anambra State, Charles Soludo, extends a hand of fellowship to other contestants in the gubernatorial race, asking them to come together to keep the “spirit of Anambra alive and strong”.

8. “In his second phone call with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in as many days, Putin spoke in favour of restoring contacts between EU states and Belarus in order to resolve this problem.”

The Kremlin discloses that Russian President Vladimir Putin told the European Union it needs to start talks with Belarus if it hopes to resolve a crisis over hundreds of migrants trapped on the border with Poland.

9. “We are warming Europe, and they are threatening us.”

Belarus’s strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko threatens to cut off gas to Europe in retaliation for any new sanctions imposed over the migrant crisis on his country’s border with EU member Poland.

10. “Our concern is that Russia may make the serious mistake of attempting to rehash what it undertook back in 2014 when it amassed forces along the border, crossed into sovereign Ukrainian territory, and did so claiming falsely that it was provoked.”

The United States warns Russia against making another “serious mistake” on Ukraine as it sought clarity about troop movements near the border.

11. “I strongly condemn the terrorist attack targeting the residence of Iraqi Prime Minister al-Kadhemi.”

US President Joe Biden condemns the attack that targeted Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi and said his administration would help Iraqi security forces identify those responsible.

12. “With all the competent, high level professionals and capable human resources available at the disposal of the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, it only takes the imagination of the evil minds to assume or think that the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice will descend so low to engaging a quack or fake police officer to serve as his consultant.”

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, distances himself from a suspect arrested over the siege of Justice Mary Odili’s home.

13. “The entire criminal operation has no authorization of any known Security Agency or Federal Government Ministry/Department.”

Police spokesman Frank Mba speaks following the arrest of 14 persons linked with the siege on Justice Odili’s home.

14. “Anambra election was generally peaceful but widespread vote buying prevailed.”

The Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room gives its report on the gubernatorial election in Anambra State.