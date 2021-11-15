COVID-19: Zamfara Receives Additional 10,000 Doses Of AstraZeneca Vaccine

Zamfara State Government has received additional 10,000 doses of Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine and is ready to begin the third phase of vaccination in the state.

The Chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association in the state, Dr. Mannir Bature disclosed this to Channels Television in Gusau, the state capital.

He debunked news making the rounds that some states are short of the second dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

Bature noted that since the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine has been deployed, there is an assurance that the second dose of the vaccine will be made available.

This is even as he stated the state government will soon flag off the third phase of the vaccination to residents of Zamfara.

The NMA chairman equally asked those that received the first dose of the second phase of vaccination to make themselves available for the second dose of the vaccine, stating that there are enough vaccines, both AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccine in the state.

“We still have doses of Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine in the state. What happened is that anytime we are deploying vaccine, we make sure both first and second dose are available before we even commence it,” he said.

“I will like to inform you that we just received additional doses of 10,000 in the state and we will flag off the third phase of vaccination. All those that received the first dose in the second phase are expected to present themselves for the second dose irrespective of whichever type of vaccine they received, either AstraZeneca or Moderna, all of them are available.”