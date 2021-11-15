Lagos EndSARS Panel Submits Report One Year After Inauguration

A judicial panel probing allegations of police brutality in Lagos State has submitted its findings on Monday, the state government said.

The panel submitted its findings to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State. One of the reports was on claims of police brutality while the other was on the shooting in the Lekki area of Lagos State during last year’s EndSARS protests.

The Nigerian army denied shooting live rounds at protesters, telling the judicial panel that only blanks were used.

The protest movement started as a campaign to end the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), a police unit accused of extortion, torture, and extrajudicial killings.

But the protests grew into a wider contestation against bad governance.

The governor’s office did not reveal the contents of the report, but justice Doris Okuwobi, who headed the panel, said that it considered 186 petitions out of the 252 it received.

Governor Sanwo-Olu vowed a “proper response” to the panel’s recommendations, adding that a “white paper” would be published within the next two weeks.

“This process will help us start the very difficult process of proper reconciliation, restitution, bringing together of anyone… affected,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Last month, activists and protesting youths held memorial protests in Lagos and in the capital Abuja under heavy police watch.

AFP