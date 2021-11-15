Seven Killed, Three Injured In Lagos/Ibadan Expressway Accident

Seven persons have been confirmed dead in a late-night accident along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The accident, which involved two vehicles with no registration numbers, left three others injured on Sunday in the Ogere axis of the highway.

The Ogun State Sector Command of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC), confirmed the incident on Monday.

The spokesperson for the command, Florence Okpe, said the suspected cause of the crash was a route violation.

She explained that the two vehicles involved had a head-on collision due to a one-way drive and this resulted in a fire outbreak.

READ ALSO: UNICAL Teaching Hospital Doctor Allegedly Commits Suicide

“A total of 10 persons were involved, three injured while the other seven were burnt beyond recognition only to be identified with skulls,” Okpe said

She added that the injured victims have been taken to Victory Hospital Ogere, Ogun State.

The Sector Commander of FRSC in the state, Ahmed Umar cautioned motorists to desist from driving against traffic.

He also commiserated with the family members of the victims and asked them to contact the FRSC office in Ogunmakin Area for more information about the injured persons.