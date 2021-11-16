No Nigerian Professor Earns More Than N416,000 – Lagos ASUU Chairman

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Chairman of the Lagos State chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Tuesday said no Nigeria professor earns more than N416,000 as salary.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, Dele Ashiru advocated for better welfare packages for university lecturers.

He noted that despite the renegotiated agreement, the Federal Government has not signed the Memorandum of Agreement since May.

READ ALSO: Another Strike Looms As ASUU Issues Three-Week Ultimatum To FG

“No Nigerian professor earns more than N416,000 in a month as the total package. We are saying let us renegotiate this agreement so that people’s conditions of service will improve,” he said.

“As I speak to you, our members have been earning the same salary since 2009 till date. I don’t think there is any section of the Nigerian economy and society that has been so treated.

“The highest-paid professor which means that if he remains in the university system for the next 10-15 years will not earn more than the same amount he’s been earning since 2009.”

Ashiru’s remarks come a day after the national leadership of ASUU issued a 21-day ultimatum over the failure of the government to implement the agreement reached with it.

ASUU President, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke, who spoke during a press briefing at the University of Abuja, blamed the Federal Government for failing to honour the agreement it signed with the union, which made it call off its strike in December 2020.

He warned that the union might be compelled to embark on another nationwide strike should the government fail to implement the Memorandum of Action signed with ASUU prior to the suspension of the last industrial action.

According to the ASUU President, all the issues, including those of unpaid academic earned allowances and the universities revitalisation fund have not been addressed almost one year after an agreement was reached.