President Buhari Returns To Nigeria After Europe, South Africa Trips

President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to the country after 16 days of official engagements in Europe and South Africa.

The President arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Tuesday evening from Durban, South Africa, where he had attended the 2nd Intra-African Trade Fair 2021.

Before the South Africa visit, he had participated in the Paris Peace Forum in France, where he was also a guest of the French President, Emmanuel Macron.

President Buhari had also been in Glasgow, Scotland, where he participated in the 26th edition of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26).