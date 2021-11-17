N100m Challenge: Otedola, Obi Cubana, Others Gift Davido Millions

Billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola and billionaire socialite, Obi Cubana, have gifted pop star, David Adeleke, a.k.a Davido millions ahead of his birthday on November 21.

Davido who is currently in Dubai, had challenged his friends and fans to send him N1 million, saying he has always been in a position of lifting others and now he wanted them to return the favour.

Within the first 10 minutes of announcing the challenge on his Insta stories, the pop star received N7million and went on to say that the goal was N100million.

“I wan clear my Rolls Royce from port abeg,” he wrote, adding the ‘laughing with tears’ emoji.

While he continued to post screenshots of his N1million alerts from close friends and colleagues, he also mentioned Femi Otedola and Obi Cubana without stating how much they both sent to him.

“@Obi_Cubana haaaaaa!!!! Baba don finish me!!!! Love u baba, he wrote, “@Femiotedola FO!!! This one no be alert, na alarm,” he wrote in another slide, insinuating that the billionaires may have sent him more ‘loaded’ sums.

Several other persons including Naira Marley, Zlatan, MC Galaxy, Big Brother Naija stars Nengi, Dorathy, and even a fan who met up with him at a mall in Dubai have also sent him money.

As of Channels TV’s last check, the sum had amounted to N114million, with Davido announcing that the target has now shifted to N200million.

The challenge which seemed to have started as a joke has now taken over the internet, drawing up various reactions from Nigerians.