‘Sani Dangote Was A Brother, Friend And Collaborator’, Osinbajo Condoles With Dangote, Dantata Families

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has condoled with the family of the late Alhaji Sani Dangote, the younger brother to Africa’s richest man, Alhaji Aliko Dangote.

Speaking in Kano during a condolence visit to the Dangote and Dantata families on Wednesday, Osinbajo said the deceased was not only a brother and friend but was also a collaborator in some of the decisions taken by the Buhari administration, especially in the agricultural sector.

He also commiserated with the Kano Emirate, and the people of the state at large, saying the demise of the businessman was not just a loss to the family and Kano State alone, but to the nation.

“We are here to commiserate with you, the Federal Government already sent a delegation, they just left, but Sani was a good friend of mine, somebody I considered a collaborator,” the VP said.

“He was very instrumental in drawing up our tomato policy and there are several other agricultural policies that he was part of.

“He has left behind an excellent legacy; a man who was committed to his country, to his family, and committed to his people,” Prof. Osinbajo added.

“It was a big shock for us that he had passed on. I want to extend my own personal condolence to you and other members of the family.

“This is a very sad event, but I know that the Almighty God will comfort the family.”

Responding on behalf of the families of Dangote and Dantata, Alhaji Aliko Dangote thanked the VP for coming and noted that the family is consoled by Prof. Osinbajo’s kind words and prayers.

The body of the deceased had arrived in Kano earlier in the day and was buried after the funeral prayers at the Palace of the Emir of Kano.

Apart from the family houses, the VP also visited the Emir’s palace.

While receiving Osinbajo at his palace, the Emir of Kano, HRH, Aminu Ado Bayero, said that the visit was yet another indication of his love for the state.

“Sani’s death is not only a loss to Kano State but a loss to all Nigerians especially the Vice President who has a long-standing relationship with the late Sani,” the Emir said.

“I am sending my condolence to the family of late Alhaji and to the people of Kano State as a whole. The fact that the Vice President is here shows his relationship and his love for the people of Kano. You know your good friends in bad times and in good times,” he added.

He then thanked both the Federal and State Governments for their efforts at improving the lives of the people through various development projects and pledged his support for the actualization of more laudable programmes.

The Vice President was received earlier at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport by the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje and accompanied on the visit by Mr Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator Kabiru Gaya, Hon. Ado Doguwa and the Presidential Political Adviser, Senator Babafemi Ojudu.