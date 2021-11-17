Siege On Odili’s Home: NBA Dissociates Self From Disparaging Remarks Against Malami

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has dissociated itself from some comments on social media credited to the President of the NBA regarding the investigations into the raid of Hon. Justice Mary Odili’s house.

According to a statement on Wednesday, the NBA noted that “in the highly mischievous statement”, the President of the NBA was credited disparaging remarks against the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami.

Some of the remarks ascribed to the NBA president include:

“Abubakar Malami is the most incompetent Attorney General of the Federation Nigeria ever had. A Lawyer with no respect nor regard for rule of law. Malami cannot deny being involved in the raid of the house of Hon. Justice Mary Odili. He’s the principal suspect here and the earlier he admits the fact, the better for him.

“No Attorney General of the Federation has divided this country like the way Malami did. Malami is not only tribalistic in nature but equally lacks moral principles and character.

“We urge him to eschew pride and respect the office he’s occupying presently by bringing out those involved in such criminal act or be ready to lose his Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) honour because, from all indications, he doesn’t deserve it. He has proven to be exceptionally incompetent, undeserving of such position, lack of character and integrity.”

The NBA through its spokesman, Dr. Rapulu Nduka, asserted that in setting the records straight, its leadership has since set up a machinery to investigate the invasion of Justice Odili’s home.

According to the NBA, the aim of the said investigation is to provide the legal body with credible information based on empirical data regarding the raid on the home and will not make comments that risk jeopardizing the process.

Furthermore, the NBA said it has its official and dedicated communication channels and does not make statements through proxies or fifth columnists.

The association noted that it sees this “fake and mischievously motivated circulation as the handiwork of mischief makers who clearly are not interested in good order or maintenance of peace in an already overheated polity”.

The NBA stressed that it remains resolute in its determination to fish out and bring to book those who raided and/or authorised the raid on Hon. Justice Mary Odili’s house, in line with its mandate of promoting the rule of law and defending the independence of the judiciary