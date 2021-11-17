Taraba Senator Raises Alarm Over Threat To Nigeria’s Territorial Integrity

A federal lawmaker from Taraba State, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha, has raised an alarm over a threat to Nigeria’s territorial sovereignty.

This followed the invasion of Manga community in Takum Local Government Area of Taraba by Ambazonia separatists from the southern part of neighbouring Cameroon.

Senator Bwacha, who represents Taraba South, raised the alarm while addressing his colleagues during Wednesday’s plenary in the Senate chamber of the National Assembly in Abuja.

He said the community was invaded by separatists from the neighbouring country – an incident he said led to the killing of the village head of Manga and some residents.

The lawmaker said some other residents were forced to flee their homes, leaving the village deserted.

Senator Bwacha, therefore, called on the military to immediately swing into action to prevent the eventual occupation of Manga community by the separatists.

Channels Television had reported that 11 people were killed when the foreigners invaded the village in the early hours of Wednesday.

Manga is a village located in Takum Local Government Area which shares boundaries with the Republic of Cameroon.

The late traditional ruler’s brother, Joseph Manga, who is also a Senior Special Assistant to the Taraba State Governor, confirmed the incident to Channels Television.

According to him, the Ambazonian soldiers first attacked the border community in Cameroon republic before crossing over to Nigeria to unleash mayhem.

Other residents of the community were said to be missing as some of them reportedly fled to neighbouring communities for safety.

Meanwhile, the Senate has resolved to investigate Tuesday’s gas explosion in Ladipo, Mushin area of Lagos State during which five people were killed and 10 others injured.

It mandated the Senate Committees on Petroleum Downstream and Gas urgently investigate the remote and immediate causes of the explosion and report back to the Senate.

The Senate’s resolutions followed a motion by Senator Solomon Adeola – one of the three lawmakers representing the state in the Red Chamber.

Similarly, the lawmakers directed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs to immediately send relief materials to the affected victims and offset the medical bills of those injured.

They also observed a minute’s silence in honour of the Nigerians who lost their lives to the tragedy.