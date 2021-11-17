Advertisement

VIDEO: Police Take Over APC National Secretariat In Abuja

Soonest Nathaniel  
Updated November 17, 2021
The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Secretariat in Abuja was on Wednesday taken over by dozens of armed policemen in various patrol vans.

Upon their arrival, the security operatives positioned themselves at the entry and exit points of the secretariat.

According to sources, the policemen stormed the building following a hint that some protesters were planning to stage a march at the premises.

As of the time of filing this report, the ruling party was yet to make an official statement regarding the development.



