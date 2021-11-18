Ambazonia Attack: Ishaku Calls For Military To Man Border With Cameroon

Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku, on Thursday, called for the military to help man the state’s ‘long-stretch’ border with Cameroon.

His call comes a day after Cameroonian separatists, also known as Ambazonian soldiers, stormed a village in Taraba state and killed 11 persons, including a traditional ruler.

“Taraba has one of the longest borders with Cameroon,” Mr. Ishaku said during his appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

“There is an absolute need that this our boundary must be manned by security agencies. The military, precisely, must man it.

“Because they (the separatists) are well armed, they are a separatist group, and when they kill, they run away. So it is not an easy thing, it has to be the military to man the border.”

Mr. Ishaku said he had previously asked the military to help secure the borders but received no help.

After Wednesday’s attack, the Governor said the military and police have now moved into the attacked community.

He expressed hopes that fleeing villagers can now return after Nigerian security officials were deployed to the area.

When pressed on state efforts to secure the state’s borders, Mr. Ishaku said he was helpless because the military and police were under the control of the Federal Government.