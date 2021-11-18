EndSARS: Those Behind Leaked Report Seek To Unleash Further Misery On Lagos, Says APC

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress says the leaked report of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Restitution for Victims of SARS Related Abuses and Other Matters is an attempt to unleash further misery on the state.

APC spokesman in the state, Seye Oladejo, disclosed this via a statement issued on Thursday.

“Without any doubt, it is distasteful that commentators have based their utter condemnation on a leaked report which has led to some of the content being disputed by some members of the panel,” the statement read.

“The intention of those behind the leaked report should be condemned by all and sundry as it constitutes another attempt to unleash further mystery on the state.

“It is the height of irresponsibility and inhumanity to seek political gains from our collective trauma as a nation.”

While commending the leadership role of the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the APC said the governor identified with and addressed the demands of the protesters during the crisis.

He stated that the Lagos State Government which was the first to set up a panel of inquiry to unravel the mystery behind the incident also backed the panel to successfully carry out its assignment.

According to Oladejo, the role of the state government in standing with people at this trying moment and keeping the faith by publicly receiving its report is no doubt commendable.

“The immediate set up of a committee to prepare a white paper is also in line with keeping the faith. While we await the white paper on the reports, we want to urge restraints in order not to set our dear state on fire again.

“We commiserate with the families of those who lost their lives during the protest and other police brutality.

“We urge the Lagos State government to remain focused on its constitutional responsibility to protect the lives and property of all citizens and jettison needless distractions,” the APC spokesman added.