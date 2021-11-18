Railway Workers Begin Three-Day Nationwide Warning Strike

Railway workers in the country have commenced a three-day warning strike, grounding rail services nationwide.

The workers commenced the strike on Thursday and shut down passenger and cargo train services of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC).

In Abuja, the nation’s capital, workers in Idu locked the station and displayed various placards in protest.

At the Mobolaji Johnson Train Station in Ebute-Metta in Lagos, aggrieved workers were also seen with placards, lamenting poor welfare and poor salary.

Train service at the Professor Wole Soyinka railway station in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital was also paralysed because of the industrial action.

The railway terminus was deserted as workers abandoned their duty posts.

No passenger was seen around, tickets, luggage, and passengers lounge areas as they were under lock and key.

The NRC employees under the aegis of the Nigerian Union of Railway Workers earlier on Wednesday vowed to halt train operations nationwide including services on the popular Lagos-Ibadan, Abuja-Kaduna, and Warri-Itakpe routes.

