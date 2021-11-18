Society Of Nigerian Broadcasters Inaugurated In Lagos

In a bid to strengthen the quality of the nation’s media ecosystem, a new body to regulate the practice of broadcasting as a profession in Nigeria has been inaugurated.

Known as the Society of Nigerian Broadcasters (SNB), the organisation is to, among other things, coordinate, set standards, admit and issue certificates of practice to all professional broadcasters in the country.

SNB is open to established and aspiring broadcasters in four categories including the full membership, associate membership, student membership and the fellowship of SBN with set requirements for admission.

During the inauguration of SBN at Channels Television’s global headquarters in Lagos, the Chairman of Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria, John Ugbe, said the society will put broadcast professionalism in focus.

In his remarks, the Chairman of Channels Media Group, Dr. John Momoh highlighted the significance of repositioning the media landscape with the onboarding of the new body for broadcasters.

“Broadcasting as we all know remains one of the longest existing professions and the most powerful organ of communication in Nigeria but a glance at many professions in Nigeria will show the need for us to have the Society of Nigerian Broadcasters,” he said.

“We have the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, the Nigerian Society of Engineers, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria to mention but just a few who have the backing of the law and regulate their profession and the professionals.

“The need for us therefore to resuscitate the Society of Nigerian Broadcasters has become absolutely necessary. We need to establish a regulatory body that will regulate the profession.”

According to Momoh, there is a need to ensure proper standardisation of broadcasting equipment, especially in this digital era.

He also called on broadcasting professionals and organisations to promote peace, development and harmonious co-existence while also putting Nigerian culture on the front burner.