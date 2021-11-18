‘There’s A Procedure For Disengagement’: NFF Debunks Sacking Rohr

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has debunked reports that it has sacked Super Eagles’ Head Coach, Gernot Rohr.

The reports have circulated both local and international media following Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Cape Verde and most platforms stated authoritatively that the 68-year old has been relieved of his duties by his employers.

However, the President of the NFF, Mr Amaju Melvin Pinnick, said that no such decision has been taken.

“The Board of the NFF is studying the report of the Technical Committee, which it submitted after the match against Cape Verde in Lagos on Tuesday. There are a number of possibilities but we have not taken a decision to sack Gernot Rohr. I want to assure you that whatever decision is eventually taken will be one that will please the generality of Nigerians.

“Mr Rohr has a contract with the NFF and there is a procedure for disengagement. If we get to that bridge, both parties will look at the contract and see what has to be done both ways,” he said.

“The Super Eagles’ squad is a national asset and we are just fortunate to be in that space to make decisions. Any decision we take must be what will be acceptable to Nigerians from far and near.”

Rohr, who was appointed head coach of the Super Eagles in August 2016, and has led the team in 54 international, winning 28 of those matches including a third-place finish at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.