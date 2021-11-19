Emirates Flights In Nigeria ‘Still On Hold’

The UAE’s largest airline and flag carrier, Emirates, has announced that “direct flight operation to and from Nigeria is still on hold.”

Flights had been suspended in March over a diplomatic row between Nigeria and the UAE over COVID-19 protocol

The UAE authorities had initially fixed June 23 for resumption of flights to Nigeria.

But the suspension remains in place.

“Affected flight bookings have been cancelled,” the airline said in a notice on its website on Friday.

“If your flight has been cancelled or impacted by route suspensions due to COVID‑19 restrictions, you don’t need to call us immediately for rebooking. You can simply hold on to your Emirates ticket and when flights resume, get in touch with your booking office or us to make new travel plans.

“Get all the information on the ‘Keep your ticket’ option here.

“Emirates regrets any inconvenience caused.

“Customers are requested to ensure their contact details are correct by visiting Manage Your Booking to receive updates.

“If you are calling to find out about travel requirements for your travel, please check the details on the travel requirements page.”