Finance Minister Has Assured ASUU That Govt Is Ready To Pay Now – Lawmaker

The Chairman, House Committee on Tertiary Education, Aminu Suleiman, has given further clarifications on the agreement reached by the Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), amidst the looming strike action.

Speaking on Channels TVs Politics Today on Friday, the lawmaker said: “N200 billion was agreed upon which is to be paid in tranches and that is to commence with the payment of N30 billion. ASUU argued that two months after the agreed debt, government has not paid a kobo into that agreement.

“That matter was reviewed and government, through the Minister of Finance, assured that the government is ready to pay now.

“They are only waiting for advice from the ministry for how this money will go round and who will get what,” he added.

Suleiman’s comments come a day after ASUU agreed to renegotiate its initial agreement with the Federal Government on the revitalisation of universities.

Present at the meeting were the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed and Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, at the National Assembly.

The meeting came on the heels of ASUU’s announcement that it is considering embarking on another strike over unpaid benefits and the revitalisation of universities.

The renegotiation process is expected to commence in one week after Minister Nwajiuba said the 1.3 trillion naira currently being demanded is unrealistic.

The finance minister also assured that within one week the earned allowances and the salary shortfall issues would be addressed.