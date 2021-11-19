Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne Tests Positive For COVID-19

Manchester City’s playmaker, Kevin De Bruyne, will miss Sunday’s game against Everton after testing positive for COVID-19 whilst on international duty with Belgium.

City boss, Pep Guardiola, revealed this in a press interview after being informed of the Belgian’s situation on Wednesday

“He is positive. He has to recover well and try and be healthy. The human being is more important than anything else,” he said on Friday.

“[We have to] be careful because people are still dying. He was vaccinated, so he is more protected. Hopefully, his symptoms will be minor.

De Bruyne returned home and will observe COVID-19 protocols by isolating for 10 days.