Advertisement

Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne Tests Positive For COVID-19

Channels Television  
Updated November 19, 2021
Manchester City’s Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne warms up ahead of the UEFA Champions League first leg quarter-final football match between Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on April 6, 2021. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)

 

Manchester City’s playmaker, Kevin De Bruyne, will miss Sunday’s game against Everton after testing positive for COVID-19 whilst on international duty with Belgium.

City boss, Pep Guardiola, revealed this in a press interview after being informed of the Belgian’s situation on Wednesday

“He is positive. He has to recover well and try and be healthy. The human being is more important than anything else,” he said on Friday.

“[We have to] be careful because people are still dying. He was vaccinated, so he is more protected. Hopefully, his symptoms will be minor.

De Bruyne returned home and will observe COVID-19 protocols by isolating for  10 days.



More on Sports

Liverpool To Test Arsenal Revival In Saturday Clash

‘There’s A Procedure For Disengagement’: NFF Debunks Sacking Rohr

Rohr To Know Fate Next Week, Says Sports Minister

Eto’o Submits Candidacy For Cameroon FA Presidency

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV