Seven Girls Die In Jigawa Boat Accident

At least seven girls have died after a boat capsized in Jigawa on Friday.

According to the police, three other girls were also rescued.

The girls were all aged between 10 to 12 years of age.

READ ALSO: Jigawa Govt Sues NBA President For Meddling In State Affairs

“Subjects reportedly came from Gafasa village via K/Hausa LGA to Gasanya village in Auyo LGA for Maulud Celebratration,” the police said.

“In a haste and anxiety to reach home considering the time, they deliberately decided to drive a boat parked at River Gasanya by themselves in the absence of Craftman.

“They were all evacuated and referred to General Hospital Kafin Hausa F.N.A and confirmed dead by Medical Doctor.

“Investigation is on going.”