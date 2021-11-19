Stray Bullets Hit Civilians As Military Push Back Terrorists In Borno

Three civilians were hit by stray bullets on Friday morning as the Nigerian Armed Forces tackled ISWAP fighters during an attack on Damboa local government of Borno state.

The insurgents stormed Damboa through Kalla, a small village close to a military base at about 6 am for a surprise attack.

However local sources say the military who had already prepared for the attack following an intel, met the fighters halfway and neutralized them, giving those who retreated a hot pursuit.

Eleven ISWAP elements were reportedly eliminated during the encounter while an unknown number of them retreated with wounds, security sources in Damboa have revealed.

The three civilians affected were hit by stray bullets during the encounter, as confirmed by a villager.

“Normalcy has been restored in Damboa town and we are going for prayers, I will confirm the condition of those hit by stray bullets after the Jumaat prayers. “ A local source said.