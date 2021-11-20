Igbo Group Praises Buhari For Considering Nnamdi Kanu’s Release

The Chairman, Igbo Leaders of Thought, Professor Ben Nwabueze, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for considering the release of Nnamdi Kanu.

Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) is currently facing treasonous charges at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

“​I applaud your decision to consider the release of Nnamdi Kanu not withstanding as you said in your statement, that granting the request will have great consequences,” Professor Nwabueze said in a statement on Saturday.

President Buhari on Friday had promised to consider releasing Kanu after meeting with a group of leaders from the South East under the aegis of Highly Respected Igbo Greats.

However, he described the request as “an extremely difficult demand on me as leader of this country” as it would mean interfering with the work of the judiciary.

“In the last six years, since I became President, nobody would say I have confronted or interfered in the work of the Judiciary,” the President said.