Leadway Pensure’s Stake In FBN Belongs To RSA Holders, Says PenCom

The National Pension Commission has clarified that the equity investments in FBN Holdings made by Leadway Pensure Ltd belong to the Retirement Savings Account (RSA) holders and “not any related party to the pension fund administrator.”

PenCom, in a statement, said the clarification was essential due to “several publications in the media alleging breach of its Regulation on investment of pension fund assets by Leadway Pensure Ltd, a licensed Pension Fund Administrator (PFA), in the equities of FBN Holdings Plc.”

The Commission “categorically states that the allegations are NOT correct and must have been made based on the lack of understanding of the Investment Regulation issued by the Commission.”

PenCom’s clarification comes amid reports that Leadway Pensure’s stake in FBN Holdings had been attributed to its Managing Director, Tunde Hassan-Odukale.

Read PenCom’s full statement below: