Two Suspected Cultists Arrested For Forcefully Initiating Student In Ogun

Two suspected cultists have been arrested for forcefully initiating a student into their group in Ogun State, police authorities said on Sunday.

In a statement, the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the suspects – Owoseni Gbemisola and Ogunsola Ayo – were members of the Eiye cult group.

He said the arrest followed a report by the victim, a 21-year-old-student of the Olabisi Onabanjo University of being lured to Ijebu Igbo by one Yemi Justice aka JP under the pretence of going for a job.

According to the police spokesman, on getting to Ijebu Igbo, the said Yemi alongside the other suspects blindfolded him, beat him, and forced him to be initiated into Eiye confraternity.

“Upon the report, the DPO Ago Iwoye Division, SP Noah Adekanye, detailed his detectives to go after the suspects and bring them to book,” the statement read.

“The detectives there and then embarked on intelligence surveillance for the suspects, and their efforts paid off when Owoseni Gbemisola was sighted in Ago Iwoye where he was still threatening to get back to the complainant in order to bring him to their fold either he likes or not.

“He was promptly arrested by the operatives who unknown to him were lurking around. His arrest led to the apprehension of his accomplice Ayo Ogunsola who was traced and apprehended in their hideout, while Yemi Justice who has since taken to flight is being hunted for.”

Reacting to the arrest, the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Lanre Bankole ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation, with the view to charging them to court as soon as possible.