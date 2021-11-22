Aisha Buhari Elected President Of African First Ladies Peace Mission

The 9th General Assembly of the African First Ladies Peace Mission (AFLPM) has unanimously elected the First Lady of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari as the new President.

This was disclosed in a statement signed on Monday by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

She was elected at the 9th General Assembly of the African First Ladies Peace Mission (AFLPM) held on Monday in Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari who declared the event open congratulated the Nigerian First Lady for acquiring a piece of land on behalf of all First Ladies for the development of a secretariat for the Mission in Abuja.

Mrs Buhari in her acceptance speech pledged to execute her new responsibility with total commitment, urging her colleagues to work in unison towards a glorious destiny for Africa.

”With all sense of humility, I accept my election as the incoming 9th President of the African First Ladies Peace Mission.

”I want to sincerely thank all my colleagues for your continuous support and understanding and for entrusting me with this great responsibility.

”I pledge to execute my responsibility with total commitment and in accordance to the Missions laid down regulations.

”Your Excellences, Gentlemen of the Press, as you are aware, the task before us is a collective commitment hence the cooperation of all us is needed for the overall success of the African First Ladies Peace Mission.

”On my own part, I assure you that I will discharge the affairs of my office with honesty, dedication, and inclusivity.

”My dear colleagues as we conclude this Summit, let history guide us to ensure that the Africa we bequeath to our children today is better than the one we inherited.

”Let us commit ourselves to work together towards achieving a glorious destiny for all Africans,” she said.