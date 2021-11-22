EndSARS Protester Who Testified Before Lagos Judicial Panel Has Been Attacked, Counsel Claims

An #EndSARS protester, Kamsiyochukwu Ibe, who testified before a Lagos Judicial Panel on the alleged role of the military and the police in the Lekki shooting of October 20, 2021, has been attacked by hoodlums who left her with machete wounds.

This was disclosed on Monday by members of the Joint #EndSARS at a press conference in Lagos.

They added that Miss Ibe has been hospitalised following the attack and is responding to treatment.

The Co-Counsel of EndSARS protesters and Secretary, Radical Agenda Movement in the NBA, Ayo Ademiluyi speaking at the conference on behalf of the group alleged that the attack was a continuation of a threat which they have suffered since the submission of the EndSARS panels report.

Other members of the movement at the press conference also alleged threats on their members.

They asked the Nigeria Police to immediately take action and arrest those who may be culpable, whom they’ve mentioned as “thugs” responsible for the attacks.

Also, a senior lawyer and member of the Lagos Judicial Panel of Enquiry on Police Brutality, Ebun Adegboruwa in a statement on Monday confirmed the attack on Miss Ibe.

“Just last night, one of the prominent EndSARS protesters who testified before the Panel, Miss Kamsiyochukwu Ibe, was attacked and dealt serous machete blows, in what was clearly an attempted murder, as reported by her counsel, with very disturbing photos,” Adegboruwa said.

Following the submission of the report by the Lagos State Judicial Panel on Restitution for Victims of SARS-related abuses and other matters, there has a been an avalanche of reactions over the report and what happens next.