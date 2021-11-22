Fire Guts Rivers Jetty, Many Feared Dead

Fire has gutted the popular Nembe-Bonny Jetty Waterfront in Port Harcourt, Rivers State leaving several persons, including two children feared dead.

Several boats and goods worth millions of naira were also destroyed in the inferno.

Although the cause of the fire outbreak is yet to be known, sources at the jetty said a boat loaded with petroleum product suspected to be kerosene caught fire which extended to other boats parked at the Jetty.

According to eyewitnesses, the massive blaze started off from a wooden boat that was conveying food items for local traders at the Nembe waterfront.

It is strongly believed that the boat may have also had in it, inflammable substances like illegally refined petroleum products, a common business activity at the ghetto waterfront, which sparked the fire.

The inferno at the Nembe jetty is the third massive fire outbreak to be recorded in Rivers State within 48 hours.