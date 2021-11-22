Four Killed, Several Injured As Gunmen Attack Barawa Village In Katsina

Gunmen on Sunday attacked Barawa Village in Katsina, killing four and leaving several others injured.

Residents told Channels Television that the marauders arrived in dozens of motorcycles, each bearing arms.

The raid is said to have lasted for over 90 minutes, giving the gunmen enough time to ransack the village.

Though the police are yet to issue a statement regarding the incident, sources reveal that at least four persons have been confirmed dead following the attack.

There is still no figure as to the tally of those injured and at the time of this report, it wasn’t clear if anyone had been kidnapped.