Pochettino Ready To Quit PSG For Manchester United Job – Reports

Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino is ready to take up the reins at Manchester United if the English giants reach out to him.

Ole Gunnar Solksjaer, who fell out of favour with the board and club faithful, has been replaced by Michael Carrick, while they look to appoint an interim boss until the end of the season.

It is understood that Pochettino is prepared to vacate his position at PSG because he is unhappy in Paris, according to reports.

The former Tottenham boss was a heavy favourite for the Red Devils job after Jose Mourinho was relieved of his position in December 2018 and is still hugely admired by certain quarters of the Old Trafford ladder.

Interestingly, the Argentine will be in Manchester on Tuesday ahead of his team’s clash with Manchester City in the Champions League on Wednesday; however, United are yet to make any official contact with him.

Also in support of the 49-year-old taking charge at United is a club legend, Gary Neville who claimed Pochettino wouldn’t think twice at the job offer

“I think Mauricio Pochettino – although he’d never say it – would leave to come to Man Utd on a five-year deal tomorrow,” Neville said in an interview with Skysports.

“He’d look at that group of players, he’d look at the club and he’d realise he’d probably be able to achieve more than he wants at Manchester United in terms of a project.”

Speaking on the United philosophy he said: “At PSG you are on a season by season, ‘you’ve got to win the Champions League or you’re out, type of model.”I don’t think that suits Pochettino. I think he would absolutely come to Manchester United on a five-year deal, with backing behind him.”

Pochettino has also been said to be increasingly frustrated at managing a dressing-room with big egos like Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe and would love out of the club.

Leicester City boss, Brendan Rodgers, has been heavily linked with the United job with the club willing to pay £8 million in compensation to the Foxes.

Rodgers also has a contract clause allowing him to speak to certain clubs if they require the Scottishman’s services.

Also in the running are Ajax boss, Erik ten Hag, who has been reported to be unavailable until the summer and Ralf Rangnick, the current head of sports and development at Lokomotiv Moscow.