Lai Mohammed Was Hasty In Criticising Lagos EndSARS Report – Segalink

Human rights activist, Segun Awosanya, popularly known as Segalink, took a swipe at the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, on Tuesday, saying he was hasty in criticising the Lagos #EndSARS report.

The Lagos Judicial Panel of Enquiry on Police Brutality submitted its report on November 15, although the state government is yet to make its contents public with a White Paper expected next week.

Mohammed who reacted to the report via a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday, described the document circulating online as filled with so many errors.

But speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Segalink said he wouldn’t join issues with the government.

READ ALSO: Lekki Toll Gate: Army ‘Killed Unarmed, Defenseless Protesters’ – Lagos Panel

“I think it is hasty and I believe that the Minister of Information has another chance to correct this because we need to make the deliverance of Nigerians,” he said.

“If we must build a nation where peace and justice shall reign, you don’t come out to the public and respond to rules.”

Public Trust

Segalink noted that the attitude of the government and public officials do not build that public trust from Nigerians.

According to him, members of the Lagos State Judicial Panel sacrificed a lot in delivering the assignment given to them.

“The only thing we can speak to ethically is the response of the government through the white paper as promised to be made public. Until then, we can’t go into the details.

“As far as I am concerned, what I am hearing now is the same attitude that makes the public feel that the gap between the leadership and the led is getting wider and this is one of the reasons why the government will never be trusted.

“We know the sacrifices that we had to make to be able to make this work. One year of our lives was sacrificed to do this job. For us to have ministers within the administration doing things like this does not really inspire trust,” he added.