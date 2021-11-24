2023 Elections: APC’s Plan Is Not To Lose – Governor Sule

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, says the plan of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is to be victorious at the polls.

Governor Sule, who was a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday, said the party was treading with caution in conducting its congress and in the selection of principal officers that will pilot its affairs.

“Our plan is not to be able to lose this election in 2023 and that is everything we are doing,” the Nasarawa governor said.

“That is why we are being very careful in congresses, we are extremely careful in the selection of national officers, we are very careful in taking a decision.

“Rather than intimidation, the best thing that anybody who wants this power should do is to present themselves as credible, competent people who have the capacity to take over from Muhammadu Buhari and build on what he has already started.”

The governor also spoke about the rumoured presidential ambition of the APC National Leader, Bola Tinubu, and the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, among others.

While noting that the presidential hopefuls have developed leadership skills to succeed President Buhari in 2023, Governor Sule maintained that they must prove to Nigerians that they have all it takes to lead the country.

According to him, Buhari’s successor will be determined by Nigerians who will make the decision in the elections.

“Any one of them can come in and be able to display and prove to the people for support. At the end of the day, it is Nigerians that are able to do that (to choose),” he stated.

“Once you are able to convince Nigerians that this is the right thing, the people have the opportunity to compare to say this is the right person,” he added.

Although no specific date has been chosen yet, President Buhari recently approved February 2022 for the APC to conduct its national congress.